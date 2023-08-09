'What is Modi afraid of': Cong alleges Sansad TV focussed on Rahul for less than 40% of time during LS speech

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale wrote a letter to Sansad TV CEO Rajit Punhani expressing "great concern and urgency" regarding the "unfair and mischievous camera switching" during the broadcast of the Upper House sessions on Sansad TV.

He said he has noticed that while Treasury Benches are "prominently shown during the live telecast", the camera "barely ever shows the Opposition Benches".

Gokhale said that Sansad TV is a public broadcaster and is required to be non-partisan and broadcast equal coverage on Live TV for both sides. "To focus only on the government benches while completely blacking out footage of Opposition benches raises questions of bias and partisanship," he said.

He also said his office could send Sansad TV analytics of how many minutes of time were given to Treasury benches versus Opposition benches. "It has been noticed that the camera does not focus on or show the Opposition benches even when an MP is speaking," he added.