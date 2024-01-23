What is Parakram Divas? All you need to know about Bharat Parv

Every year, several events are held on this date to commemorate Netaji. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event in the evening at the Red Fort and the celebrations will continue till January 31.

“The comprehensive celebration is being organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with its allied institutions such as the Archaeological Survey of India, National School of Drama, Sahitya Akademi, and the National Archives of India. As part of the program, the event will host a rich array of activities that delve into the profound legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj,” PIB noted .

In the same event, the PM will also digitally launch ‘Bharat Parv’, to showcase India’s diversity with Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibits. The festival that is being organised by the Ministry of Tourism, will take place at Ram Leela maidan and Madhav das park, in front of Red Fort.

The nine-day-long event set to conclude on January 31 will feature 26 Ministries and departments highlighting citizen centric initiatives, Vocal for Local, and diverse tourist attractions.