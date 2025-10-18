<p>Vande Bharat is set to introduce its premium sleeper train this year. The first look of the overnight train is out, which has a classy finish from outside as well as inside. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vande-bharat">Vande Bharat </a>Sleeper trains will have 16 coaches, including 11 AC 3-tier coaches, four AC 2-tier coaches, and one AC 1st-Class coach.</p><p>Approximately 1,128 passengers can travel in the train, with 823 berths reserved for travellers, 34 for the staff. </p><p>Each coach will be air conditioned and the interior is made for passengers comfort. With wider beds, ladders for the bunk beds, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will prioritise the comfort of the passengers. </p>.<p>The coaches will also include restrooms, inter-coach doors, along with 'Kavach', which is train collision avoidance technology. The passengers can also connect their devices to the Wi-Fi that will be provided, USB charging points. </p><p>These trains will run on the maximum speed of 180 km/hr, making it efficient to cover longer distance. </p><p>According to the <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/travel/news/vande-bharat-sleeper-train-2025-first-look-features-routes-launch-details/articleshow/124630399.cms">reports</a>, the first train will connect Delhi to other cities like Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Patna. </p><p>Vande Bharat is a semi-high speed train which is known for its comfort and service. It was introduced in 2019, and now operates from many cities. </p>