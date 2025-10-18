Menu
What's inside the new Vande Bharat Sleeper train? Check here

The Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will have 16 coaches, including 11 AC 3-tier coaches, four AC 2-tier coaches, and one AC 1st-Class coach.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 08:50 IST
