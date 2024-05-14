Whether sale of products whose licenses were cancelled stopped: SC asks Patanjali

"Orders are reserved on the contempt notice issued to respondents five to seven (Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Balkrishna and Ramdev)," the bench said.

It said the presence of Ramdev and Balkrishna would be dispensed with till the court passes specific orders for their presence.

During the hearing, Justice Amanullah observed, "The only concern was that the public should be well informed."

He said Ramdev has a lot of following and "people blindly follow him".

"Please don't take the public for granted," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court, said Ramdev has his own contribution in the field of yoga and Ayurveda.

"People look up to him," Justice Amanullah observed.

"On international platform, yoga having been brought to the notice of all is a major contribution by him and his team," Justice Kohli said, adding that issue related to the products of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd was another matter.

The bench noted that affidavit of the state licensing authority of West Bengal was on record in the matter while the counsel appearing for Nagaland has stated that the affidavit was filed yesterday.

The bench observed that Nagaland's affidavit was not on record.

It granted the last opportunity of four weeks to all the other state licensing authorities of the states and union territories to file their respective affidavits.