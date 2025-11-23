Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

White-collar terror probe: Doctors' radicalisation began on social media in 2019

Officials said that all three have been operating from outside India and their names often crop up in inputs related to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror network.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 10:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 10:55 IST
India NewsRed Fortblast

Follow us on :

Follow Us