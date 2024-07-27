WHO calls for accelerated action against hepatitis

Hepatitis B and C affect the general population and specific populations such as those at higher risk of or with a history of exposure through unsafe blood supplies, unsafe medical injections and other health procedures; newborns and children at risk through mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B and C, especially in settings with high viral hepatitis prevalence; indigenous populations and mobile and migrant populations from countries with higher prevalence; and key populations, including people who inject drugs, people in prisons and other closed settings, sex workers and men who have sex with men, who may be disproportionately affected in different contexts, the WHO official said.