A look at DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's net worth amid controversy about his 'Hindi speakers clean toilets' remark

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's old speech has resurfaced recently and grabbed headlines for his derogatory remark about the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In the 2019 speech, he had said, "People from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who speak only Hindi end up cleaning toilets."
In an event earlier this year, Maran had also said that "Tamil and English had been championed by his party all along and the people of Tamil Nadu followed it."
He cited an example of Sundar Pichai, who hails from Tamil Nadu, and said "Pichai now heads Google and had he learnt Hindi, he would have been employed in the construction sector as a worker."
"Since children from Tamil Nadu get educated and learn English well, they find employment in the Information Technology sector and earn good salaries", said Maran, as reported by PTI.
As Maran is hogging the headlines for his controversial comments, let us take a look at his net worth.
According to MyNeta, 52-year-old Dayanidhi Maran's total assets are recorded Rs 11,67,90,616.
Dayanidhi has cash worth Rs 57,700 with additional deposits in various banks and financial institutions amounting to nearly Rs 2 crore.
He has various bonds and shares in companies: Rs 60,15,442 in Reliance Industries, Rs 412 in Reliance Communications Ventures, Rs 237 in Reliance Power Ltd., Rs 783 in Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Rs 752 in Reliance Capital Ltd.
He does not have any personal loans.
Maran also has Rs 2,28,039 in his PF Account and two LIC policies worth Rs 40,675 and Rs 5,58,000, respectively.
Additionally, he owns a Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 13,50,000 and gold jewellery worth Rs 6,28,520.
In total, he has Rs 3,65,15,153.58 worth of movable assets.
Dayanidhi's immovable assets include a non-agricultural land in Thirukuvali village in Tamil Nadu of 3162 sq ft area. It is valued to be Rs 59,000. Apart from this, he does not own any commercial buildings or agricultural land.
There are no liabilities recorded under his name.
(With PTI inputs)