A look at DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's net worth amid controversy about his 'Hindi speakers clean toilets' remark

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's old speech has resurfaced recently and grabbed headlines for his derogatory remark about the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In the 2019 speech, he had said, "People from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who speak only Hindi end up cleaning toilets."

In an event earlier this year, Maran had also said that "Tamil and English had been championed by his party all along and the people of Tamil Nadu followed it."

He cited an example of Sundar Pichai, who hails from Tamil Nadu, and said "Pichai now heads Google and had he learnt Hindi, he would have been employed in the construction sector as a worker."

"Since children from Tamil Nadu get educated and learn English well, they find employment in the Information Technology sector and earn good salaries", said Maran, as reported by PTI.