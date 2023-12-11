Who is Dhiraj Sahu? A look at Cong MP's net worth and assets

Dhiraj Sahu began his political journey with the National Students Union of India which he was a part of from 1978 to 1983, reported The Indian Express.

In a 2009 by-election, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time. In 2010, he was re-elected. In May 2018, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the third time. In addition, he has been involved with several parliamentary committees; he is currently a member of the Committee on Coal, Mines, and Steel as well as the Consultative Committee on Power and New and Renewable Energy.

Dhiraj Sahu’s Assets

According to his affidavit filed with the Election Commission in 2018, Sahu’s total assets stand at Rs 34 crore and he has liabilities worth Rs 2 crore with an annual earning of Rs 1 crore.

The affidavit also stated that Sahu had capital investments in Baldeo Sahu Shiv Prasad Sahu – a family-owned company – to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore and in Baldeo Sahu and Sons to the tune of Rs 2 crore, among others.

He has four personal vehicles to his name, including a BMW and a Range Rover. His wife owns 3.1 Kg gold and Sahu himself owns diamond jewellery valued at Rs 26.16 lakh.

The total value of his movable assets stood at Rs 20.4 crore and of immovable assets, such as agricultural land and property, stood at Rs 14.43 crore. Sahu’s company got a licence in Odisha in 1994-95 and continued operations by renewing it every year, officials said.