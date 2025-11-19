Menu
Who is 'most wanted' Anmol Bishnoi, prime accused in Baba Siddique's murder deported from US

Anmol is one of the most wanted organised criminals in India. His return is a breakthrough for Indian agencies that have been attempting to crack down on the Bishnoi gang's massive international network.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 04:40 IST
Published 19 November 2025, 04:40 IST
India NewsUS newsLawrence Bishnoi

