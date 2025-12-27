<p>Shravan Singh is a 10-year-old boy from Punjab's Ferozepur. He has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu.</p><p>The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awards are given to the children from the age group of 5-18 years for their brilliant achievements. It is considered to be one of the highest civilian honour for children, and Shravan was named one among them. </p>.Pakistan got 'divine help' during Operation Sindoor: Asim Munir .<p>The kid was awarded for his fearless service during Operation Sindoor. </p>.<p>He showed extreme bravery and delivered essential items like water, milk, tea, ice, lassi and more to the soldiers in need. He used to deliver these things daily while visiting them during the operation.</p><p>He has also been awarded by the Indian Army as the 'youngest civil warrior' for the same.</p><p>"When Operation Sindoor began against Pakistan, soldiers came to our village. I thought I should serve them. I used to take milk, tea, buttermilk, and ice for them every day amid all the risks. I feel very happy to receive the award. I never even dreamed of this," Shravan said after receiving the award.</p><p>Reportedly, Shravan's father, Sona Singh, says that the family never stopped Shravan from doing his work as he "found happiness in serving the army." Moreover, the boy also wishes to become a soldier one day.</p><p>The 10-year-old kid has been recognised as the youngest civilian contributor towards the Operation Sindoor.</p>