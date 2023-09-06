Why no mention of women's quota bill, BRS MLC Kavitha asks about Sonia Gandhi's letter to PM

BRS leader Kavitha's appeal for the Women's Reservation Bill gained nationwide attention with her letter to 47 political parties, including the Congress and BJP, urging them to unite to ensure the passage of the Bill in Parliament.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sat on a hunger strike earlier in March demanding the tabling and passing of the bill and has been engaging with political parties and civil society organisations across India to escalate the demand for legislation on it.