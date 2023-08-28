Why was teacher suspended after arguing against dilution of Article 370, Supreme Court asks J&K administration

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Attorney General R Venkatramani to talk to Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor to ascertain why Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a teacher of a higher secondary school, was suspended - just after he argued before the Constitution bench of the court against the dilution of Article 370.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud was informed of the action initiated against Bhat on August 25.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that this is not the way a democracy should function.