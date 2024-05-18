'Put us all in jail': Kejriwal says will visit BJP HQ with top AAP leaders on Sunday

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that he along with all other AAP leaders would visit BJP headquarters on Sunday at 12 noon. He made this statement while daring PM Modi to put them all in jail.

"PM Modi is playing 'jail ka khel'. You can see how they are after AAP. I would like to tell the Prime Minister that me and other leaders of AAP will come to BJP headquarters tomorrow at 12 noon. Put all of us in jail," he said during an online address.