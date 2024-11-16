'Will take this to my grave': Narayana Murthy regrets India doing away with 6-day work week

<p>Not long ago, Infosys co-founder and business baron <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narayana-murthyhttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narayana-murthy">Narayana Murthy</a> made headlines when he strongly advocated for a 70-hour work week in India, sparking a debate among youngsters and office-goers in the country.</p><p>Now, in an <a href="https://www.cnbctv18.com/education/infosys-founder-narayana-murthy-says-i-dont-believe-in-work-life-balance-disappointed-with-5-day-work-week-19510229.htm">interview</a> at the <em>CNBC Global Leadership Summit</em> on Thursday, November 14, Murthy opined that he was a rather disappointed and 'not very happy' when Indian companies moved from a six-day work week to a five-day one in 1986. “I was not very happy with that. I think in this country, we have to work very hard because there is no substitute for hard work even if you're the most intelligent guy,” he claimed.</p><p>He also defended his 70-hour work week comment, claiming that it is necessary for the economic growth and development for a nation like India. “I don't believe in work-life balance… I am sorry, I have not changed my view; I will take this with me to my grave,” he said during the conversation.</p>.'Can't help falling in love with you': Watch Infosys founder Narayana Murthy dedicate Elvis song to wife Sudha.<p>Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example, he said, “When PM Modi is working that hard, the only way to show our appreciation for what's happening around us is by working just as hard.”</p><p>In his controversial 70-hour work week statement which he made during a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ES8ZNSTswrs&t=4s">podcast</a> with former Infosys CEO Mohandas Pai last year, he had said, "India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity, unless we reduce corruption in the government at some level, because we have been reading, I don't know the truth of it, unless we reduce the delays in our bureaucracy in taking this decision, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress.”</p><p>“Therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say 'this is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week'," he added. </p><p>Following this statement, Murthy was subject to much crticism from various sections of the working population in the country.</p>