Will take up issue of MGNREGA repeal strongly during Parliament's Budget session: Mallikarjun Kharge

Addressing the National MGNREGA Workers’ Convention organised by the Rachnatmak Congress, Kharge said people must unite and not let the government implement the new law.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 08:58 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 08:58 IST
