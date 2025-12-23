Menu
Women activists flag risks in VB-G RAM G Act, urge wider public consultation

The FPC warned that centralisation makes access to guaranteed employment harder for women workers, especially those unable to travel outside their villages, thereby weakening inclusivity.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 01:40 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 01:40 IST
