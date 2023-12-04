Women decided lotus will bloom, says PM Modi after BJP's victory in three states

“I kept saying that for me, four castes are important—nari shakti (women empowerment), yuva shakti (youth empowerment), kisaan (farmers) and gareeb parivaar (poor families). There were many efforts to divide the country based on castes,” Modi said while addressing cadres.

“Today, every poor person, farmer, and tribal is saying that they have won this election,” he added.

Modi also said that during these elections, he broke one of his long-standing rules. “This time, in the elections, I broke the rule of making predictions. In Rajasthan, I predicted that Congress would not return to power,” Modi said.

As he rose to speak, Modi was welcomed to chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ by party workers. In response, he said, “Awaaz Telangana tak pohonchni chahiye (Your voices should reach Telangana).”

Modi also thanked party workers and voters in Telangana, the only state where the party did not win. “BJP’s graph is increasing in the state after every election. I promise the people of Telangana that the BJP won’t leave any stone unturned for their development,” Modi said.

The prime minister hailed the BJP’s win as “historic and unprecedented” and said, “It's a victory of call for making India a developed country, victory of resolve of self-reliant India...Today it is victory of honesty, transparency and good governance, the feeling of sabka saath sabka vishwas.”

(With PTI inputs)