Homeindia

Work of G20 culture ministers holds immense significance for entire humanity: PM Modi

In a recorded video message to the delegates attending the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting, Narendra Modi said Varanasi is a treasure chest of spirituality, knowledge and truth.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 07:08 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said culture has an inherent potential to unite, while asserting that the work of G20 culture ministers holds immense significance for entire humanity.

In a recorded video message to the delegates attending the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting here, the prime minister said Varanasi is a treasure chest of spirituality, knowledge and truth.

"Culture has the inherent potential to unite... your work holds immense significance for entire humanity," Modi told the gathering of G20 ministers.

He also said that the prime ministers' museum in Delhi "showcases India's democratic heritage".

"Heritage is a vital asset for economic growth and diversification," Modi said and added that India's mantra is "Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi".

The prime minister also said that India is "using technology to ensure better preservation of our cultural heritage".

In the nearly nine-minute-long video the prime minister extended his greetings to the ministers and other delegates at the event.

Varanasi -- the prime minister's parliamentary constituency -- hosted the fourth and final meetings of the G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) during August 24-25.

(Published 26 August 2023, 07:08 IST)
