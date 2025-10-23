Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

World Bank likely to release another USD 200 million for Amaravati capital project by December

Once the state government spends 75 per cent of the first tranche of loan (USD 207 million), it will be able to raise the next bill so that the WB would release the amount.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 08:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 08:32 IST
India NewsWorld Bankamravati

Follow us on :

Follow Us