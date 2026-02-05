Menu
World confident of stability after India's trade deals with EU, US: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi said the Opposition will have to one day reply to what they did to the nation in the past and added that lot of his energy was spent in rectifying the mistakes of the Congress-led governments.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 13:28 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 13:28 IST
