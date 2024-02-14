World Governments Summit: Burj Khalifa lit up with Indian Tricolour to welcome PM Modi

Burj Khalifa was also lit up with the words ‘Guest of Honour – Republic of India’ on Tuesday ahead of Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the 2024 World Governments Summit on Wednesday.

Extending a "warm welcome" to PM Modi, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Tuesday shared on X two images of the Burj Khalifa, lit up with colours of the Indian flag and logo of the World Governments Summit.

"We extend a warm welcome to the Republic of India, the guest of honour at this year’s World Governments Summit, and to His Excellency Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. The strong ties between our nations serve as a model for international cooperation," the post read.