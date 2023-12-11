Year in Search 2023: Chandrayaan-3, Karnataka election results, Jawan dominate search trends in India

With 2023 coming to a close, Google has released the Year in Search 2023 edition, shedding light on what interesting things people searched for the most on its platfrom in India.
2023 was an eventful year in India, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completed the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
The previous mission in 2019 had failed and the third mission was not only keenly tracked by Indians, but also the world over.
People witnessing the Chandrayaan-3 landing.
Credit: PTI
Karnataka assembly election 2023 results was the second top searched term on Google in India.
Interestingly, the Indian Premier League, which got over several months before the World Cup was the most popular sporting event in the subcontinent.
Also, India, which played host to the International One-day Cricket World Cup, faltered in the final. Nonetheless, it was a really good campaign by Rohit Sharma-led team, which managed to win 10 successive matches up to the final.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and player Virat Kohli during a meeting with the team in the dressing room at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also seen.
Credit: X/@mygovindia
Interestingly, New Zealand player Rachin Ravindra, whose family is from Bengaluru, was among the top 3 searched people on Google in India.
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and Indian cricketer Shubam Gill were the top two searched personalities in India.
Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Entertainment-wise, Bollywood which witnessed a series of flops in 2022 and early 2023, managed to get back to winning ways with blockbuster films such as Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Tiger-3, and now, most recently Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is having a great run at the box office.
People also searched for Hollywood celebrity Mathew Perry on Google. He played Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom Friends and passed away this year in October.
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Here in India, Bollywood lost a lost a gem of an actor, Satish Kaushik, who played a brilliant comedic character 'Calendar' in the iconic cult movie Mr. India. Kaushik died of a heart attack.
Kaushik also played memorable roles in Ram Lakhan and Saajan Chale Sasural, which notably fetched him the Filmfare awards in 1990 and 1997, respectively.
PM Modi with US President Biden, Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment & India-Middle East-Europe Economics Corridor event during the G20 Summit 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo
Geopolitics-wise, with India for the first time ever taking the presidency of the G20 summit, people were very curious to know the significance of the event.
The nation also witnessed an eruption of violence in Manipur. Hundreds of people were killed due to ethnic conflict. Now, the Nothereastern state is steadily recovering but the ongoing violence saw an online interest in Manipur.
Even the Israel-Palestine conflict updates are among keenly followed topics in India.
Google Search Trends: Year in Search 2023
Top searched news events on Google Search
Credit: Google
Top Trending Searches in India (2023).
Credit: Google
Top trending searches related to Sports events, matches, travel destinationss and Recipes on Google Search.
Credit: Google
