Year in Search 2023: Chandrayaan-3, Karnataka election results, Jawan dominate search trends in India

With 2023 coming to a close, Google has released the Year in Search 2023 edition, shedding light on what interesting things people searched for the most on its platfrom in India.

2023 was an eventful year in India, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completed the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The previous mission in 2019 had failed and the third mission was not only keenly tracked by Indians, but also the world over.