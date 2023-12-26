Yechury turns down Ram Temple consecration invite, CPI(M) says event becoming instrument of political gain

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Tuesday officially announced that its General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, claiming that the BJP-RSS is converting a religious ceremony into an “instrument of political gain”.
Yechury had received the invite from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust last week. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and the party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have received invites as well, but the party has not spoken about whether they will go, saying one will know about it on January 22.
DH had on Saturday reported quoting party sources that Yechury will not attend the ceremony.
In a statement on Tuesday, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said the party’s policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguard the right of every individual to pursue their belief.
“It believes that religion is a personal choice not to be converted into an instrument for political gain. Therefore, we will not be attending the ceremony,” it said, citing the invitation to Yechury.
The CPI(M) said it was “most unfortunate” that the BJP and RSS have “converted a religious ceremony into a state sponsored event” directly involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other government functionaries.
“A fundamental principle of governance in India as reiterated by the Supreme Court is that the State in India, under the constitution should have no religious affiliation. This is being violated by the ruling regime in the organisation of the event,” it added.
Invitations have been extended to party presidents as well as BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who were in Ayodhya when the Babri Masjid was demolished by karsevaks on December 6, 1992.