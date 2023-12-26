Yechury turns down Ram Temple consecration invite, CPI(M) says event becoming instrument of political gain

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Tuesday officially announced that its General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, claiming that the BJP-RSS is converting a religious ceremony into an “instrument of political gain”.

Yechury had received the invite from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust last week. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and the party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have received invites as well, but the party has not spoken about whether they will go, saying one will know about it on January 22.

DH had on Saturday reported quoting party sources that Yechury will not attend the ceremony.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said the party’s policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguard the right of every individual to pursue their belief.

“It believes that religion is a personal choice not to be converted into an instrument for political gain. Therefore, we will not be attending the ceremony,” it said, citing the invitation to Yechury.