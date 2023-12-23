CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury turns down invitation for Ram Temple consecration

New Delhi: The Ram Temple Trust has extended an invitation to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya but the Communist leader said he will not be going for the event.
The invitation was extended by Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Sources said Yechury will not be going for the event on January 22 in Ayodhya.
The Trust had also extended invitations to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and the party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Congress has said that one will know about the party’s participation on January 22.