Yoga popular in Spain, Spanish football liked in India: PM Modi

<p>Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said a strong people-to-people connect has always strengthened ties between India and Spain.</p>.<p>"While yoga is highly popular in Spain, Spanish football is liked in India," Modi said after he and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C295 aircraft in Vadodara.</p>.<p>On Sunday's football match between clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona, Modi said Barcelona's great victory was a topic of discussion in India too and the fervour of the fans of both the clubs was the same in India and Spain.</p>.<p>Dwelling on India and Spain's multifaceted partnership, Modi said, "Whether it is food, films, or football, our strong people-to-people connect has always strengthened our ties." Modi expressed happiness that India and Spain have decided to celebrate 2026 as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI.</p>.<p>Modi also mentioned Father Carlos Valles, a Spanish-Indian Jesuit priest and author, who lived in Gujarat for five decades and authored various books on mathematics in Gujarati.</p>.<p>Father Valles had enriched the culture with his thoughts and writings, Modi said, adding the Indian government had honoured him with Padma Shri award.</p>.<p>Modi also expressed confidence that the launch of the Tata-Airbus facility in Vadodara will inspire many new joint collaboration projects between India and Spain.</p>