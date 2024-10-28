Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Yoga popular in Spain, Spanish football liked in India: PM Modi

Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C295 aircraft in Vadodara.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 13:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 13:20 IST
India NewsspainNarendra ModiYogaPedro Sanchez

Follow us on :

Follow Us