'You can't sit on couch giving interview, lampooning the court,' SC rejects apology by IMA head

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reproached Indian Media Association President R V Asokan for his verbal 'attack' on the institution in the ongoing contempt proceedings against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali's MD Acharya Balkrishna in the misleading advertisements case.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah declined to accept the unconditional apology tendered by him during his personal appearance before the court, saying he has to answer for his conduct.

“We expected more sense of responsibility from you while giving the interview, you cannot vent your internal feelings in the press like this and that too, against the order of this court, words chosen in the interview. How could you do that,” the bench asked the IMA President, who apologised for his statement.

In an application, Balkrishna via his counsel brought those press statements reportedly made by Asokan on record, bringing it to judicial notice and seeking appropriate action against him.

In his statement, Asokan reportedly said, "It does not behove the Supreme Court to take a broadside against the medical profession of the country which after all sacrificed so many lives for the Covid war."

In response to his apology, the bench said judges do not react on criticism of their orders, as they do not have an ego.

“Personally, we are magnanimous… The amount of criticism personally the judges’ face for their order, why do they not react? For the simple reason, personally, they do not have an ego. You attacked the institution; your comment was on the institution. Personally, we are magnanimous… we are entitled to take action, we do not do that because we do not have an ego. We do that seldom, very rarely," the bench said.

Asokan was present in the courtroom on a notice issued on the application.