Your family doing this entire life: Yogi Adityanath slams Rahul Gandhi for 'naach gaana' comment

<p>Chandigarh: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday blasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "naach-gaana" comment on the January 22 consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying "this is what your family has been doing entire life".</p>.<p>Adityanath said the 500-year-long wait for the Ram temple was over with the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at the magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya this year. Thousands of Hindus made sacrifices to see a grand temple built in Ayodhya, he said.</p>.<p>The BJP leader was addressing rallies in Hisar and Panchkula districts for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.</p>.<p>He said after the 500-year-wait, the entire country and world is overwhelmed and happy. But these "badnaseeb (unlucky) Congressi" hate this, he said, attacking the Congress. This is the difference between Ram's culture and Rome's culture, Adityanath said.</p>.<p>He said on one hand, there are those who grew in Lord Ram's culture... and, on other, there are those who grew up in Roman culture. Those "badnaseeb", who "unfortunately call themselves accidental Hindu, how will they tolerate it?" he said.</p>.<p>"Ve kehte hain Ayodhya mein jab Ram Lalla ke mandir ka udghatan ho raha tha tab wahaan pe naach gana chal raha tha. Arey zindagi bhar toh yahi tumahara khandan karta raha hai (They say when the consecration ceremony was taking place in Ayodhya, dancing-singing was going on there... Your family has been doing this their entire life)," he said.</p>.CM Yogi Adityanath reviews situation in 11 flood-hit districts in Uttar Pradesh.<p>"Congress says Lord Ram did not exist. They don't believe in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. They say land should not be given for Lord Ram and Lord Krishna but only for the Waqf Board," he said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the BJP has recently slammed Gandhi over the "naach gaana" comment and said the Congress leader's comments show the Gandhi family's real nature and contempt for Hinduism.</p>.<p>The BJP's reaction came after a video clip of Gandhi went viral on social media, in which he is heard saying, "Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani and Adani were invited" to attend the consecration of the Ram temple but "no poor people, labourers or farmers" were called to attend the event.</p>.<p>"Naach-gana (dancing-singing) was happening there," the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha had said, addressing a poll rally in Haryana's Barwala on Thursday.</p>.<p>That is why the BJP lost the Ayodhya Lok Sabha seat to Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Singh in the parliamentary election, the Congress leader had said.</p>.<p>Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while counting oif votes will be undertaken on October 8.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Adityanath said the BJP will return to power for the third consecutive term in Haryana and the development works will be accelerated by the "double-engine" government. </p>