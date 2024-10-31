Home
Your sacrifice for country will always inspire us: Congress pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at the Shakti Sthal here and also visited the former prime minister's memorial on 1, Safdarjung Road.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 09:05 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 09:05 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiMallikarjun KhargeIndira Gandhi

