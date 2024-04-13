YouTube warns 2 influencers about their videos on EVMs, restricts monetisation for 'incorrect info'

YouTube, the social media platform used for video sharing, has restricted the monetisation of content related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that question whether they are tamper-proof.

As a result of the curb, the creators of such videos will not be getting their advertisement revenue, which is generated by the number of views that their content receives.

According to a report by the Indian Express, recently YouTube notified two such creators - Meghnad and an independent journalist Sohit Mishra - about the ad revenue for their videos related to EVMs and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machines (VVPATs).

The social media platform alerted the creators that their videos aren't qualified to receive any revenue as they contain 'incorrect details' which can be harmful.

Sohit Mishra Official, which is Mishra's YouTube channel has 3.68 lakh subscribers and Meghnad's channel has more than 42,000 subscribers.

Mishra said that four of his videos which had content related to EVMS, were listed under 'limited monetisation'. Mishra then requested for a review after which, one of the four videos received monetisation status.

Similarly, YouTube also restricted the monetisation of Meghnad's four live-stream videos.

Meghnad said, "I have applied for review and am yet to get a response. I have no clarity as to why this has happened."

Meghnad's videos, each of which are between two to three hours long, show him responding to people's questions about EVMs, talking about SC hearings on VVPAT counting and discussing about electoral bonds.