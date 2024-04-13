YouTube warns 2 influencers about their videos on EVMs, restricts monetisation for 'incorrect info'

YouTube, the social media platform used for video sharing, has restricted the monetisation of content related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that question whether they are tamper-proof.
As a result of the curb, the creators of such videos will not be getting their advertisement revenue, which is generated by the number of views that their content receives.
According to a report by the Indian Express, recently YouTube notified two such creators - Meghnad and an independent journalist Sohit Mishra - about the ad revenue for their videos related to EVMs and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machines (VVPATs).
The social media platform alerted the creators that their videos aren't qualified to receive any revenue as they contain 'incorrect details' which can be harmful.
Sohit Mishra Official, which is Mishra's YouTube channel has 3.68 lakh subscribers and Meghnad's channel has more than 42,000 subscribers.
Mishra said that four of his videos which had content related to EVMS, were listed under 'limited monetisation'. Mishra then requested for a review after which, one of the four videos received monetisation status.
Similarly, YouTube also restricted the monetisation of Meghnad's four live-stream videos.
Meghnad said, "I have applied for review and am yet to get a response. I have no clarity as to why this has happened."
Meghnad's videos, each of which are between two to three hours long, show him responding to people's questions about EVMs, talking about SC hearings on VVPAT counting and discussing about electoral bonds.
According to the social media platform, advertisements were blocked on Mishra and Meghnad's videos. The reason cited for blocking of advertisements was violation of advertiser guidelines which include - false information about voting process, eligibility of political candidates and poll results.
A YouTube spokesperson reportedly said, "All channels on YouTube must comply with our 'Community Guidelines'. Creators who wish to monetise their videos with ads are held to an even higher bar and must also comply with our 'Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines'. Any claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process are in violation of our policies. These guidelines are enforced consistently, regardless of the creator, their background, political viewpoint, position or affiliation."
One of Mishra's three videos, which have been de-monetised, shows him talking to senior journalist and a political leader about EVMs.
According to the publication, the video titled — 'Questions over the EVM, one-sided Election Commission, and a weak democracy' — was uploaded on YouTube on March 8 and has received 94,000 views.
Another one of Mishra's video, which has received more than 40,000 views, is titled — 'Will there be free and fair elections in India?' It was uploaded on March 25 and shows him questioning free and fair elections in a scenario where central agencies are used against the Opposition.
According to the publication, the monetisation curbs came to affect after YouTube started adding 'context poll' to those videos whose content was related to EVMS.
As an appeal by the Election Commission (EC), a link was included to the context panel which presents the viewer with frequently asked questions (FAQs) pertaining to the voting process and voting machines. The list of FAQs was released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Mishra as told Indian Express that his videos contained of content related to EVMs and VVPATs were restricted to limited monetisation by the social media platform when the Supreme Court (SC) had issued notice in the case linked to 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips.
Mishra said that creators will stop making videos on EVMs if monetisation on such videos is not allowed.