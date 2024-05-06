'Zero tolerance' for someone like Prajwal Revanna, Karnataka government allowed him to leave country: PM Modi

"You did not do anything, the government of India was not informed. This means that it was a political game and they know that these videos were from the time they were in alliance and they accumulated these videos. However, this is not my issue, my issue is that any culprit should not be spared. These games should be stopped in our nation," he said, according to the transcript.

He added, "As far as Modi is concerned, as far as the BJP is concerned, as far as our Constitution is concerned, I am of the clear view that there should be zero tolerance against such people. Stringent punishment should be given using all the legal options available."

Replying to a question, he said, "We should bring him back and strict action should be taken against him. There should be no ifs and buts."