1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Texas business: Cops

By the time officers arrived, the shooter was gone, an official said

AP
AP,
  • Apr 09 2021, 05:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 06:51 ist
A Bryan police officer blocks road access near the scene of a mass shooting at an industrial park in Bryan in Bryan, Texas on April 8, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

One person was killed and four people were wounded in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, police said, and the shooter was not in custody.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters on Thursday he believes the shooting suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location.

By the time officers arrived, the shooter was gone, Buske said. The shooting took place in the bays in a plant where employees make cabinets.

Employees were being interviewed, Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said earlier, and witnesses had identified a suspect. Police were looking for the suspected shooter, James said, but he could not describe that person.

"At this site, when law enforcement showed up it was already over with," James said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent agents and dogs to the scene of the shooting, said spokesman Deon Washington. He could not provide more detail on what happened and said "it's a pretty rapidly evolving situation."

Police asked people to stay away from the business.

Bryan is about 160 kilometers northwest of Houston. 

