2 Indian workers die in fire at steel factory in Nepal

2 Indian workers killed in fire mishap at steel factory in Nepal

The deceased were identified as Pradeep Godh, 40, and Ramnath Mahato, 45, both natives of Bihar

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Jun 20 2021, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 16:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Indian workers have died in a fire accident at a steel factory in southern Nepal's Bara district, according to a media report on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Pradeep Godh, 40, and Ramnath Mahato, 45, both natives of Bihar, news portal Online Khabar reported.

The fire at the factory of Jagadamsa Steels started after a furnace oil tank exploded on Saturday evening.

Workers' union secretary Deepak Karki told the news site that workers were cleaning the tank when it exploded and surrounding areas caught fire.

Three other have sustained burn injuries in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Terai Simara Hospital.

The fire was brought under control within minutes of the accident, police said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nepal
Fire

What's Brewing

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

 