2 Indian workers killed in fire mishap at steel factory in Nepal

Two Indian workers have died in a fire accident at a steel factory in southern Nepal's Bara district, according to a media report on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Pradeep Godh, 40, and Ramnath Mahato, 45, both natives of Bihar, news portal Online Khabar reported.
The fire at the factory of Jagadamsa Steels started after a furnace oil tank exploded on Saturday evening.
Workers' union secretary Deepak Karki told the news site that workers were cleaning the tank when it exploded and surrounding areas caught fire.
Three other have sustained burn injuries in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Terai Simara Hospital.
The fire was brought under control within minutes of the accident, police said.
