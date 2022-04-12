5 policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan

5 policemen killed, 3 injured in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 12 2022, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 18:26 ist

At least five policemen were killed and three more injured when terrorists fired a rocket on a police mobile van in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Tuesday.

The unidentified terrorists attacked the police van during a routine patrolling operation in Kulachi tehsil of Dikhan district late on Monday, the police said.

It said the rocket attack was followed by heavy firing that left five policemen dead and three, including DSP Fazle Subhan, injured.

The injured were moved to a nearby hospital, it said.

The police said the terrorists managed to flee from the scene after the attack that left their patrolling van totally smashed.

The area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to arrest the terrorists, it added.

