5.1-magnitude earthquake hits North Carolina; no damage reported

  Aug 09 2020
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 20:48 ist

 Officials say an earthquake - the strongest in more than 100 years - shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 am, following a much smaller quake several hours earlier.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916 when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, the weather service said.

The US Geological Service said the quake's epicentre was about 2.5 miles (four kilometres) southeast of Sparta, just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border.

The USGS said the population in the affected region resides in structures “that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist.” The quake was felt in nearby states including Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

