8 dead, including 6 Chinese nationals, after ship sinks near Japan

Eight people are dead, including six Chinese nationals, after a ship sank in waters off the coast of Japan, a Chinese diplomat told state media Thursday.
"Eight have been confirmed dead, of whom six are Chinese," China's Consul General in the city of Fukuoka, Lu Guijun, told state broadcaster CGTN.
