8 dead, including 6 Chinese as ship sinks near Japan

8 dead, including 6 Chinese nationals, after ship sinks near Japan

China's Consul General in the city of Fukuoka, Lu Guijun, informed state broadcaster about the demise

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Jan 26 2023, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 14:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight people are dead, including six Chinese nationals, after a ship sank in waters off the coast of Japan, a Chinese diplomat told state media Thursday.

"Eight have been confirmed dead, of whom six are Chinese," China's Consul General in the city of Fukuoka, Lu Guijun, told state broadcaster CGTN.

World news
China
Japan

