After Kathmandu, Pokhara bans screening of all Indian films amid 'Adipurush' row

A day after Kathmandu banned the screening of all Indian movies in theatres, Pokhara followed suit, according to news agency ANI.

The move comes amid the row over newly-released film Adipurush, which shows that Sita was born in India.

Also Read — 'Adipurush' row: Kathmandu bans all Indian film screenings

Protestors, however, vehemently claim that she was born in Nepal.

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah had even warned the filmmakers earlier that all Indian films would be banned in Kathmandu if the reference was not removed.