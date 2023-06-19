After Kathmandu, Pokhara bans screening of Indian films

After Kathmandu, Pokhara bans screening of all Indian films amid 'Adipurush' row

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2023, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 09:48 ist
A day after Kathmandu banned the screening of all Indian movies in theatres, Pokhara followed suit, according to news agency ANI

The move comes amid the row over newly-released film Adipurush, which shows that Sita was born in India.

Also Read — 'Adipurush' row: Kathmandu bans all Indian film screenings

Protestors, however, vehemently claim that she was born in Nepal. 

 Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah had even warned the filmmakers earlier that all Indian films would be banned in Kathmandu if the reference was not removed. 

