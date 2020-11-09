Now, Russia claims its Covid vaccine over 90% effective

After Pfizer, Russia claims Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over 90% effective

Russia's comments followed Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's who said their Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective

Moscow,
  • Nov 09 2020, 21:12 ist
Bottles with Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is more than 90 per cent effective, a representative of the health ministry said on Monday, citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial.

The comments followed a statement earlier on Monday by vaccine developers Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, who said their experimental Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective.

"We are responsible for monitoring the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine among citizens who have received it as part of the mass vaccination programme," Oksana Drapkina, director of a research institute under the health ministry, said in a statement.

"Based on our observations, it is also more than 90 per cent. The appearance of another effective vaccine - this is good news for everyone," Drapkina said. 

