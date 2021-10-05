AstraZeneca files for US approval of drug to prevent Covid-19

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had submitted a request with US health regulators to grant emergency use authorisation for a new treatment to prevent Covid-19.
The British drugmaker had said in August that the treatment, an antibody therapy called AZD7442, had reduced the risk of people developing any Covid-19 symptoms by 77 per cent in a late-stage trial.
