AstraZeneca files for US approval of drug to prevent Covid-19

The treatment, an antibody therapy called AZD7442, had reduced the risk of people developing any Covid-19 symptoms by 77 per cent

  • Oct 05 2021, 13:01 ist
Illustrative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had submitted a request with US health regulators to grant emergency use authorisation for a new treatment to prevent Covid-19.

The British drugmaker had said in August that the treatment, an antibody therapy called AZD7442, had reduced the risk of people developing any Covid-19 symptoms by 77 per cent in a late-stage trial.

