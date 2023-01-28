Attacker in Jerusalem shooting was 13-year-old boy

Attacker in Jerusalem shooting was 13-year-old Palestinian boy

Police said the shooter was 'neutralised and injured', identifying him as a '13-year-old resident' of east Jerusalem

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Jan 28 2023, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 16:23 ist
Israeli security forces and emergency service personnel gather at a cordoned-off area in Jerusalem's predominantly Arab neighbourhood of Silwan, where an assailant reportedly shot and wounded two people, on January 28. Credit: AFP Photo

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy was the assailant in a shooting that wounded two people, a father and son, in east Jerusalem on Saturday, Israeli police said.

Police said the shooter was "neutralised and injured", identifying him as a "13-year-old resident" of east Jerusalem, the sector of the city annexed by Israel following the 1967 Six-Day War.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jerusalem
World news
Palesitne
Terrorism

What's Brewing

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

 