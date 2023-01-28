Attacker in Jerusalem shooting was 13-year-old Palestinian boy

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy was the assailant in a shooting that wounded two people, a father and son, in east Jerusalem on Saturday, Israeli police said.
Police said the shooter was "neutralised and injured", identifying him as a "13-year-old resident" of east Jerusalem, the sector of the city annexed by Israel following the 1967 Six-Day War.
