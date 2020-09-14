Covid-19 cases in Australia hotspot drop after 3 months

Australia's Covid-19 hotspot reports lowest one-day rise in cases in nearly 3 months

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Sep 14 2020, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 09:40 ist
Officials recorded 35 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in Victoria, as a tight lockdown in the state capital of Melbourne was partially eased. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australia's second-most populous state, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus second wave, on Monday reported its lowest single-day rise in new infections in nearly three months.

Officials recorded 35 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in Victoria, as a tight lockdown in the state capital of Melbourne was partially eased.

Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, was placed under strict lockdown measures in early August after more than 700 cases were detected in Victoria state in a single day.

From Monday, the city's 5 million residents will be allowed outside for exercise for two hours, double the limit under the original lockdown measures, while a nightly curfew has also been shortened.

Australia has recorded a total of 27,000 Covid-19 infections, including 817 deaths.

