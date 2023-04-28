Obama to spotlight US workers in Netflix documentary

Barack Obama to spotlight US workers in Netflix documentary

In the series entitled Working: What We Do All Day, Obama takes on hot topics such as the appeal of certain jobs, repercussions of the development of AI

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 28 2023, 07:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 07:51 ist
Barack Obama. Credit: AFP Photo

Barack Obama will be back in the public view next month, in a Netflix-produced documentary series whose trailer was released Thursday, in which the former US president explores the role of work in Americans's lives.

"I'm excited to share the trailer for 'Working,'" Obama tweeted.

"In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries - from hospitality and technology to home care - to understand their jobs and hopes for the future," he added.

In the series entitled Working: What We Do All Day, Obama takes on hot topics such as the appeal of certain jobs, repercussions of the development of artificial intelligence and even the quest for finding meaning at work.

His approach was inspired by the book Working by Studs Terkel (1912-2008), an influential figure of the American left.

Obama, who left office in 2017, employs his famous speaking voice to narrate the series, which will "explore ways to find meaning at work, and to create a bond through the experiences and the difficulties," the US streaming giant said on its site.

The series was produced by Concordia Studio and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Obama and Michelle Obama, in 2018, which bought distribution rights to the Oscar-winning 2019 documentary American Factory, which also looked at the culture of work within the United States.

The documentary series will be broadcast from May 17 on Netflix.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Barack Obama
US news
United States
Netflix

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stray pups crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

Stray pups crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

B'luru: Man tricks lover into hanging herself

B'luru: Man tricks lover into hanging herself

Cooperatives should cooperate

Cooperatives should cooperate

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Putin orders creation of museums based on Ukraine war

Putin orders creation of museums based on Ukraine war

DH Toon | India needs rescuing from political riots

DH Toon | India needs rescuing from political riots

 