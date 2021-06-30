Bill Cosby to be freed; sex crimes conviction quashed

Bill Cosby to be freed as court overturns his sex assault conviction

Three years into the prison sentence of three to 10 years he has served at a maximum-security facility outside Philadelphia

International The New York Times
International The New York Times,
  • Jun 30 2021, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 23:13 ist
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for deliberations at his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Bill Cosby had his conviction for sexual assault overturned by a Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday, a decision that will set free a man whose case had represented the first high-profile sexual assault trial to unfold in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement.

Three years into the prison sentence of three to 10 years he has served at a maximum-security facility outside Philadelphia, the 7-member Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Cosby, 83, had been denied a fair trial in 2018.

The ruling upended the legal case against Cosby brought by prosecutors in Pennsylvania that began with his arrest in 2015 on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs 11 years earlier.

At the end of the trial in April 2018, the jury convicted Cosby, who for years had brightened America’s living rooms as a beloved entertainer and father figure, of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, to whom Cosby had been a mentor and at the time a Temple University employee.

In 2019, an interim court had upheld the trial verdict. But the Supreme Court, the state’s highest court, agreed to consider the case and at a hearing in December some of the court’s seven justices questioned prosecutors sharply.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bill Cosby
sexual assault
United States

What's Brewing

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Seoul using AI to detect, prevent suicide on bridges

Seoul using AI to detect, prevent suicide on bridges

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

 