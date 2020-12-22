BioNTech says can make coronavirus mutation-beating vaccine in 6 weeks

Can make mutation-beating vaccine in 6 weeks: BioNTech

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Dec 22 2020, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 14:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The co-founder of BioNTech said on Tuesday that it was "highly likely" that its vaccine against the coronavirus works against the mutated strain detected in Britain, but it could also adapt the vaccine if necessary in six weeks.

"Scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variant," said Ugur Sahin.

But if needed, "in principle the beauty of the messenger technology is that we can directly start to engineer a vaccine which completely mimics this new mutation -- we could be able to provide a new vaccine technically within six weeks."

