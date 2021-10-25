Blast destroys part of residential building in Russia's Naberezhnye Chelny

An explosion destroyed part of a five-storey residential building in Russia's Naberezhnye Chelny city, some 930 km (580 miles) east of Moscow, the emergency service said on Monday.
Several people could be under debris, Interfax news agency reported, citing an unnamed source. Interfax and TASS state news agency also said a gas leak could be behind the explosion, citing anonymous sources.
