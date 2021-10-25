Blast destroys part of residential building in Russia

Blast destroys part of residential building in Russia's Naberezhnye Chelny

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Oct 25 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 22:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An explosion destroyed part of a five-storey residential building in Russia's Naberezhnye Chelny city, some 930 km (580 miles) east of Moscow, the emergency service said on Monday.

Several people could be under debris, Interfax news agency reported, citing an unnamed source. Interfax and TASS state news agency also said a gas leak could be behind the explosion, citing anonymous sources. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Explosion
World news

What's Brewing

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

 