Blasts heard in Ukraine's Lviv

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 18 2022, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 10:56 ist
Credit: AP Photo

At least three blasts were heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, Ukraine 24 television station reported through the Telegram messenger.

It published a short video in which a mushroom-shaped plume of smoke could be seen rising on the horizon.

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

