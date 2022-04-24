Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday, announces Zelenskyy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kyiv Sunday, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"Tomorrow, the American officials are coming to visit us; I will meet the Defense Secretary (Lloyd Austin) and Antony Blinken," he told reporters Saturday.
It will be the first official visit by US government officials since the February 24 invasion.
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Can better furniture make you a better worker?
Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination
Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals
History in a grain of rice
'Present': A gift from Mother Nature
Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own
Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion
The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season
What explains the craze for masala films?
How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot