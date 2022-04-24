Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday, announces Zelenskyy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kyiv Sunday, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Tomorrow, the American officials are coming to visit us; I will meet the Defense Secretary (Lloyd Austin) and Antony Blinken," he told reporters Saturday.

It will be the first official visit by US government officials since the February 24 invasion.

