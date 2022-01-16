No Covid tests needed for fully vaxxed travellers in UK

Britain will no longer require Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers

Transport minister Grant Shapps is in favour of ending the testing system for the double-jabbed in time for the February break

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 16 2022, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 10:04 ist
An announcement on the change in guidance would be made on Jan. 26. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's vaccinated travellers will be able to go on half-term holidays next month without taking Covid-19 tests on their return, The Times reported.

Transport minister Grant Shapps is in favour of ending the testing system for the double-jabbed in time for the February break, the report said.

An announcement on the change in guidance would be made on Jan. 26, the report said.

Britain
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
World news

