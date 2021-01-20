British PM says looking forward to working with Biden

British PM Johnson says he's looking forward to working with Biden

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 20 2021, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 18:31 ist
US President-elect Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he looked forward to working with Joe Biden on their "shared priorities", just hours before Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.

"As I said when I spoke with him on his election as President, I look forward to working with him, and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our Transatlantic security," Johnson said in parliament.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Britain
US
Boris Johnson
Joe Biden
UK

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Tours of over 100 UK musicians in danger after Brexit

Tours of over 100 UK musicians in danger after Brexit

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

 