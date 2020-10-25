Bulgarian PM Borissov tests positive for coronavirus

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus after taking two tests.

In a posting on his official Facebook account, Borissov said he would stay at home for treatment as recommended by his doctors.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Borissov and three cabinet ministers had self-isolated on Friday following contact with a person who had tested positive for Covid-19. Health authorities had lifted Borissov's quarantine late on Saturday.