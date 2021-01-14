China denies entry to two WHO team members after tests

China denies entry to two WHO team members after tests

Chinese officials blocked the duo from boarding their plane to the central Chinese city of Wuhan

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 14 2021, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 14:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

China denied entry to two members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the novel coronavirus after both tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Chinese officials blocked the duo from boarding their plane to the central Chinese city of Wuhan after they tested positive for the antibodies in blood-based serology tests during transit in Singapore, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Relevant epidemic prevention control requirements will be strictly enforced," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing when asked about the report. 

